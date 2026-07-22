Fake documents produced in Zakarpattia garage, driver's licenses cost UAH 20,000-25,000

An underground workshop producing and selling forged documents was exposed in Zakarpattia: a resident of Uzhhorod manufactured the fakes, while two accomplices sought clients and took orders, with the price of a fake driver’s license at UAH 20,000-25,000, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

"According to the investigation, fake driver’s licenses with simulated holograms, birth certificates, and other official documents, including European-standard ones, were printed in an ordinary garage," the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday.

During searches, equipment, holographic elements, ready-made fakes, and about 60 clichés of seals and stamps belonging to state bodies, territorial recruitment centers (TRCs), diplomatic missions, the State Emergency Service, medical and social expert commissions (MSECs), ministries, and private notaries were seized.

According to the investigation, a 39-year-old native of Uzhhorod manufactured the fakes, while his two accomplices looked for clients, accepted orders, and transferred them to the executor. The cost of a fake driver’s license was UAH 20,000-25,000.

Prosecutors of the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor’s Office served three individuals with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 199 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.