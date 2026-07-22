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Zelenskyy signs decree appointing Drapaty as Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief

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Zelenskyy signs decree appointing Drapaty as Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree appointing Mykhailo Drapaty as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The relevant decree No. 630/2026 was published on the president’s website on Wednesday.

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