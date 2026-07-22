Russia strikes Kharkiv again, woman injured

A strike on Shevchenkivsky district was recorded in Kharkiv, a 22-year-old woman was injured, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration, reported.

"She has an acute stress reaction. Medics provided all necessary assistance on the spot. A fire broke out as a result of the impact. A truck is burning," Syniehubov wrote on the Telegram channel.

This is not the first strike on the city during Wednesday. As previously reported, a UAV hit was recorded in Saltivsky and Nemyshliansky districts. Five people suffered acute stress reactions.