A majority of Ukrainians, 55%, support the resignation of Oleksandr Syrsky from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group.

"More than half of the respondents (55%) supported the resignation of Oleksandr Syrsky from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while 15% opposed his dismissal. Another 19% answered that they are indifferent to this issue, and the rest (11%) chose the ‘difficult to answer’ option," the report on the poll results released on Wednesday states.

It is noted that the poll was completed even before media reports about Syrsky’s resignation appeared.

At the same time, an absolute majority of Ukrainians oppose the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of defense minister.

"72% of Ukrainians did not support the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of Minister of Defense, while 5% supported it. Another 17% answered that they do not care, and 6% chose the ‘difficult to answer’ option," the report says.

The poll was conducted on July 20-21, 2026. Using the CATI (Computer-Assisted Telephone Interview) method, 1,000 respondents were interviewed, selected through random sampling of mobile phone numbers. The survey involved residents of Ukraine aged 18 and older in all oblasts, except for temporarily occupied territories and areas where Ukrainian mobile communication was absent at the time of the poll. The results were weighted using current data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

The sample is representative by age, gender, and type of settlement (with a margin of error not exceeding 3.1% at a confidence probability of 0.95).