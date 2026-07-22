Zaluzhny, Fedorov top Ukrainians' trust rating – Rating Group poll

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2021-2024) Valeriy Zaluzhny enjoys the highest level of trust among Ukrainians, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group.

"The highest level of trust is held by Valeriy Zaluzhny (70%), Mykhailo Fedorov (65%), Kyrylo Budanov (62%), and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (59%)," the report on the poll results released on Wednesday states.

It is also noted that 54% of Ukrainians expressed trust in Oleksandr Usyk, while 23% trusted Oleksandr Syrsky and 21% trusted Petro Poroshenko.

"Over the past week, the level of trust in Mykhailo Fedorov increased from 35% to 65%, while trust in Oleksandr Syrsky decreased from 39% to 23%," the researchers emphasized.

The poll was conducted on July 20-21, 2026. Using the CATI (Computer-Assisted Telephone Interview) method, 1,000 respondents were interviewed, selected through random sampling of mobile phone numbers. The survey involved residents of Ukraine aged 18 and older in all oblasts, except for temporarily occupied territories and areas where Ukrainian mobile communication was absent at the time of the poll. The results were weighted using current data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

The sample is representative by age, gender, and type of settlement (with a margin of error not exceeding 3.1% at a confidence probability of 0.95).