Drapaty names strengthening offensive actions in all domains, planning new operations in enemy rear among president's tasks

Mykhailo Drapaty, who assumed the duties of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Wednesday, outlined the tasks set by the President of Ukraine, which include strengthening offensive actions in all domains.

As Drapaty noted on Facebook, "difficult work lies ahead, so we are working without loud promises, with responsibility for our decisions and respect for the people who hold the front and help Ukraine survive."

"The President of Ukraine has set clear tasks for us – to continue and strengthen offensive actions in all domains, plan new operations in the enemy’s rear, develop the military and its technology, and build up the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!" the post reads.