Drapaty assumes duties of Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Mykhailo Drapaty has announced that he has assumed the duties of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Major General Ihor Skybiuk, former commander of the Air Assault Forces, will be the Chief of the General Staff in my team," Drapaty said on Facebook.

He thanked the President of Ukraine for supporting this decision.

"Ihor Skybiuk and I met in 2022 in southern Ukraine, when we managed the operation to liberate Kherson region from a single command post. Since then, I have known him as a commander whom you can trust in difficult circumstances and rely on his decisions, experience, and internal principles," Drapaty added.

He noted that strong commanders have emerged during the command of the Air Assault Forces, including Oleh Apostol, Dmytro Voloshyn, Yevhen Lasiychuk, Svyatoslav Zayets, Emil Ishkulov, Andriy Tkachuk, and many others.