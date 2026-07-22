Zelenskyy says Syrsky, Hnatov to continue service defending Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that it has been determined how Oleksandr Syrsky and Andriy Hnatov will serve the defense of Ukraine in the future.

"It is important that all components of our army continue to function in absolute coordination. We also jointly determined how Oleksandr Syrsky and Andriy Hnatov will serve the defense of our state in the future," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

The president reported that during a meeting with acting Defense Minister Yevheniy Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty, they discussed the development of Ukrainian cyber forces, the training of military personnel, the strengthening of unit capabilities, and the development of the corps system.

As Zelenskyy noted, a practical and effective mobilization process is a priority for ensuring the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The president also thanked the Defense Forces for implementing the "long-range sanctions plan" against Russia and the rhythmic execution of midstrikes. According to him, Yevheniy Khmara is handling supply issues for deep strikes and midstrikes.

In addition, the meeting participants analyzed the situation in the Oleksandrivka direction, Donetsk region, and other areas of active hostilities, and determined decisions to accelerate the implementation of the Freya antiballistic program, cooperation with the United States regarding licenses for the production of Patriot systems, and joint defense programs with European partners.

Zelenskyy also thanked Oleksandr Syrsky and Andriy Hnatov, and wished newly appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty and General Staff Chief Ihor Skybiuk success in carrying out combat missions.

As reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an evening address that Mykhailo Drapaty will be appointed to the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Oleksandr Syrsky.