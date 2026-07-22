Koretsky says government, parliament revive Coalition Council - Prime Minister

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, together with Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, has determined steps to strengthen coordination between the government and parliament.

"The government will regularly hold meetings with faction and group leaders. We agreed to strengthen coordination between committees and ministries. We are resuming the work of the Coalition Council to improve the quality of government bills and ensure effective interaction between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada," Koretsky said on Telegram.

According to him, a detailed analysis of international obligations will be conducted to synchronize their implementation with parliament.

"In the future, we agreed to coordinate our positions in dialogue with partners. We will also audit the transitional provisions of each law that contain instructions for the Cabinet of Ministers," he said.

Among other things, the prime minister and the speaker discussed the preparation of the Government’s Program of Activities, in particular, determining the priorities of legislative work.