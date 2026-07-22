Russian shelling damages URCS office in Donetsk region

As a result of Russian shelling, an office of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) was damaged in Donetsk region.

"A Russian attack in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, damaged the office of the Druzhkivka city branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross," the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

The building's windows, entrance doors, locks, and furniture were damaged. The damage has disrupted the office's operations and will require repairs.

No Ukrainian Red Cross staff or volunteers were injured in the attack.

"We strongly condemn attacks on civilian infrastructure and humanitarian facilities. Such actions violate the rules of international humanitarian law," the URCS stated.