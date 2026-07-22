MFA on "secret" Baku meeting of ex-Russian, German officials: value for real peace process close to zero

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi described the "secret" meeting of former German and Russian officials in Azerbaijan as insignificant for any actual peace process.

"The meeting is as secret as it is unimportant. Some people whose names are barely searchable anymore meet and talk about something," the spokesperson told reporters.

He noted that the Ukrainian side had not authorized any of them to represent its interests.

"The value of such meetings for the actual peace process is close to zero," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

Earlier, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev confirmed media reports that an informal meeting of former high-ranking German officials and representatives of Russia had recently taken place in Baku to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine. Aliyev spoke about this during a press conference following a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.

According to Aliyev, the meeting took place on July 12–14.