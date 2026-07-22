Zelenskyy reports strikes on Russian logistics centers in Krasnodar, Stavropol

On Wednesday, July 22, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck targets on the territory of Russia, reported President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today, Ukraine’s long-range sanctions successfully hit important targets in the Krasnodar and Stavropol regions – logistics centers involved in supplying the Russian army with drone components, navigation equipment, and gear, as well as striking another oil depot," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

In addition, a tanker and four dry cargo vessels of Russia’s shadow fleet were struck in the waters of the Black and Azov seas.

"Grateful to all our warriors of the Defense Forces of Ukraine for these results. It is only fair to bring the war back home – to Russia. Peace is needed, and Ukraine has provided all proposals to the Russian side. They must be forced to transition to diplomacy," the President concluded.