Ukrainian military forces successfully struck an enemy MiG-29 fighter jet and a "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system, reported the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Soldiers of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade ‘Chorny Lis’ successfully conducted an operation at the ‘Khalino’ airfield in Kursk region," stated a message on their Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to available data, the estimated value of the damaged equipment is $45 million.