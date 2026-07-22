Defense Forces destroy 204 UAVs, 3 Kh-59/69 missiles – Air Force

On the night of July 22, the Russians attacked the territory of Ukraine with drones and air-launched missiles; as a result of air defense operations, 204 enemy UAVs and three Kh-59/69 missiles were destroyed, while hits by one ballistic missile and 12 drones were recorded across 12 locations, reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08.30, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 3 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles and 204 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and other drone types across the north, south, center, and east of the country," the statement on their Telegram channel reads.

It is noted that overnight on July 22 (from 18.00 July 21), the enemy attacked with 1 Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of the AR of Crimea, 3 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles from the airspace over the temporarily occupied territory of the AR of Crimea, and 216 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered variants), Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodiya" decoy drones launched from Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Donetsk (TOT), and Hvardiyske (TOT AR Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Additionally, hits by 1 Iskander-M ballistic missile and 12 strike UAVs were recorded across 12 locations, alongside falling debris from intercepted targets at 7 locations.