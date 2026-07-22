American journalist Laura Loomer stated that her visit to Ukraine allowed her to change her previous perceptions of the country and realize how significantly Russian propaganda influences how Ukraine is viewed in American media.

"I have already had so many lies debunked just by visiting Ukraine. I can’t wait to release all of my videos so people can see what I have seen," Loomer wrote on the social network X in response to welcoming remarks from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha regarding her visit to Ukraine.

According to Loomer, her trip to Ukraine generated significant resonance, and most of her previous perceptions of the country, in her words, turned out to be "distorted or a half truth."

"I am glad I’m here for a while to keep investigating the truth on my fact finding trip," she noted.

Loomer stated that what she witnessed in Ukraine forced her to reconsider the impact of Russian propaganda in the American media: "It really makes you realize just how much Russian propaganda there is in American media."

The journalist also expressed the view that members of the U.S. Congress could hold hearings on Russian propaganda and its use to "stir social chaos in the US."

As previously reported, after posting a video of her arrival in Ukraine, Laura Loomer stated that she came to see the country with her own eyes and find proof of the propaganda she claimed she had been fed.