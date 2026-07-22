Serving Ukraine means absolute responsibility - Drapaty

Mykhailo Drapaty has thanked President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his trust, the Minister of Defense for support, and the Defense Forces of Ukraine for a new stage of service, after the head of state announced that he will become the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I thank the President of Ukraine for his trust, the Minister of Defense for his support, and the Defense Forces for a new stage of service. Serving Ukraine has always been an honor for me, and during the war for independence, it means absolute responsibility," he emphasized in a post shared on the social network Facebook.

He also expressed gratitude to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky for his work in strengthening the Ukrainian military: "I am grateful to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky for his consistent work in strengthening the Ukrainian army. I grew up in it."

Mykhailo Drapaty noted that he intends to work responsibly and with focus, paying special attention to the servicemen who are defending Ukraine today.

"I will work responsibly, with focus, and with respect for the people who are defending our state today," he emphasized.

As reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized in an evening address that Mykhailo Drapaty will be appointed to the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Oleksandr Syrsky.

Mykhailo Drapaty is a Major General and Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was born on November 21, 1982, in Kamianets-Podilsky, Khmelnytsky region. He received his higher military education at the Kharkiv Institute of Tank Troops, graduating in 2004. After graduation, he began his service in the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

During the war in eastern Ukraine in 2014, he commanded the 2nd mechanized battalion of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade. He became famous after a video from Mariupol showing a combat vehicle of the infantry under his command breaking through a barricade. He also led the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from encirclement near Izvaryne.

Subsequently, Drapaty held command positions in the 30th and 58th separate mechanized brigades, and participated in combat operations in the area of Avdiivka, Yasynuvata, and in the Luhansk direction. In 2019, he received the rank of colonel, and in 2021, he was recognized as the best graduate of the operational-strategic level of training of the National Defense University of Ukraine, receiving the transitional sword of the Queen of Great Britain.

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, he worked in leadership positions within the command system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2024, he headed the Kharkiv operational-tactical group of troops, where he organized the defense during the Russian offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region.

On November 29, 2024, by decree of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapaty was appointed Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2025, he also led the Khortytsia and Dnipro operational-strategic groups of troops. On June 3, 2025, he was appointed Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Mykhailo Drapaty has been awarded the Cross of Military Merit, the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the I, II, and III degrees and the "People’s Hero of Ukraine" distinction.