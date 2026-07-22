Zaluzhny wishes new AFU commander-in-chief endurance and states difficulty of future work

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2021-2024) Valerii Zaluzhny has stated that the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapaty, will find it difficult to perform his duties, but emphasized that a man of honor is always guided solely by duty.

"The cause to which we dedicate our entire lives is filled, first of all, with moral principles and values that form honor. Honor, which is dearer than any positions and awards," Zaluzhny said on Wednesday morning on Telegram.

Zaluzhny said honor is what creates ideas and helps find ways for their implementation, and also prompts the search for people who are ready to walk a difficult path together: "And it is this that prompts you to look for people who with honor will carry their heavy cross together with you. Those who think and act otherwise will always, sooner or later, receive disgrace."

He emphasized that the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will find his work very difficult.

"The new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have a very difficult time. Much more difficult than he imagines. However, Mykhailo will definitely never be ashamed again," Zaluzhny said.

According to the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a man of honor has no idols, and therefore has nothing to lose.

"The only thing he has is duty," Zaluzhny said.

As reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an evening address that Mykhailo Drapaty will be appointed to the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Oleksandr Syrsky.