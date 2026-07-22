Ukrainians' expectations must now be met with clear vision for ending war - Fedorov

This is fresh air and new hope in the fight of free people for freedom and justice, a voice of change that could not go unheard, former Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov commented on the decision of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appoint Mykhailo Drapaty as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Oleksandr Syrsky.

"Now the high expectations of Ukrainians must be met with a clear vision for ending the war for Independence, a strong team, and decisive actions aimed at preserving the lives of our soldiers, robotizing the front, delivering asymmetric strikes, and exhausting Russia's economy," Fedorov wrote on Telegram on Tuesday evening.

He congratulated Drapaty on his appointment as Commander-in-Chief and reported that he had called Syrsky and thanked him for the defense of the Kyiv region, the Kharkiv operation, and other historical battles.

"This is already an important part of Ukraine's history. But we need to move even faster and write new chapters, correcting all previous mistakes. Thank you to everyone involved!" the former Minister of Defense said.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy, in announcing the replacement of the commander-in-chief, stated that he had offered Fedorov a "dignified position" in government that would allow combining Ukraine's technological component and ensuring its development.

At the same time, the former defense minister's post lacked a comment on this matter.

Presidential Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn reported that another meeting between the head of state and Fedorov is planned for Wednesday.