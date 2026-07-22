Syrsky announces departure as Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has announced the completion of his tenure, stating that he is handing over to his successor an army that, according to him, is not only holding the defense but also conducting an offensive, and summarized his command in an address published on Facebook.

"Today I am stepping down as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Before handing over command, I will say a few words. For every officer, it is the greatest responsibility to lead the military during a great war," Syrsky said.

Syrsky recalled that in February-March 2022, he commanded the defense of Kyiv, thanks to which the capital survived, and also reported that in the spring of that year, the threat of a complete siege of Kharkiv was lifted. Among the key stages of the war, he also named the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region with the liberation of Balakliia, Izium, and Kupiansk, as well as the battles in the Donetsk region, where the most combat-ready part of the Wagner PMC was destroyed.

Syrsky also noted that he assumed command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in February 2024 under the conditions of the defense of Avdiivka, when Ukrainian units were in semi-encirclement. He named the order for an organized withdrawal from the city as one of his first decisions in office.

"It was a difficult decision. But I made it because for me there was one main priority: saving people's lives," he emphasized.

Syrsky also stated that during his command, the Ukrainian military stopped the offensive of Russian troops in the Kharkiv region, prevented an offensive in the Sumy region, and conducted the Kursk operation.

"I want this to be recorded clearly: our goal has never been the occupation of foreign land. Our goal was to disrupt the enemy's prepared offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv, draw off its most combat-ready troops, and replenish the exchange fund to return our people from captivity. All of this has been accomplished," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

Separately, Syrsky noted changes in the structure of the Armed Forces. According to him, during this time, a separate branch of the military was created – the Unmanned Systems Forces, a separate command of unmanned air defense systems, regular units of interceptor drone crews were formed, and an echeloned sky protection system over the rear was built.

Also, according to him, the army was transitioned to a corps structure, combat officers were brought into the staffs, and promotion to leadership positions became possible primarily through service at the front. In addition, Syrsky stated that the Ukrainian military "closed the Black Sea port in Novorossiysk," systematically destroy Russia's "shadow fleet," conducted the Dobropillia operation and the offensive operation in the Oleksandrîvka direction, while continuing to deter the enemy in the main directions and conduct offensive actions in certain sectors of the front.

He also reported that part of the conducted operations remains non-public: "I do not have the right to talk about some of the operations we implemented over these years even today. History will tell about them. I will only say: the enemy remembered them."

According to him, this year 700 sq. km of Ukrainian territory were liberated under his command.

"I am handing over to my successor an army that not only holds the defense, but is also in a state of offensive – with initiative, with structure, with people who know how to defeat the enemy. And I sincerely hope that this offensive will be continued. Everything is in place for this," Syrsky said.

At the end of the address, Syrsky thanked Ukrainian servicemen, families of fallen defenders, and stated that he will continue to serve Ukraine regardless of his position: "I said this before and I will repeat it today: my work is war. Positions change, but this principle does not. In whatever status I may be, I will serve Ukraine until Victory."

As reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an evening address that Mykhailo Drapaty will be appointed to the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Oleksandr Syrsky.

Oleksandr Syrsky was appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 60/2024 dated February 8, 2024. Prior to this appointment, General Syrsky had headed the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2019.

Syrsky is a Hero of Ukraine, awarded state and departmental awards.

He went through all stages of military service, holding the positions of deputy chief of staff of the rapid reaction corps; chief of staff – first deputy commander of the Joint Operational Command; first deputy chief of the Main Directorate for Military Cooperation and Peacekeeping Operations of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; first deputy chief of the Main Command Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; chief of the Joint Operational Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

General Oleksandr Stanislavovych Syrsky was born in 1965.