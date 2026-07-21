MP of Ukraine and leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko has handed over a batch of drones of various models and other equipment to around fifteen units of the Armed Forces. He also called on the authorities to urgently ensure the government functions properly – the ruling majority should return from their holidays, and the president should submit to parliament the nominations of the ministers of defence and foreign affairs, who are crucial during the war.

“"The people are not being listened to. The ruling majority are on holiday. And the President’s Office is not putting forward any suitable candidates for the country’s key posts. Let me remind you that the Minister of Defence, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine are appointed not by the President, but by the Verkhovna Rada. That is why ‘European Solidarity’ is demanding that the ‘servants’ return from their holidays as a matter of urgency and vote immediately. This is what responsible behaviour from a united coalition should look like,” Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page.

The military had already transported 200 ‘Blyskavka’ drones, 250 15-inch FPV drones manufactured by ‘Vyrij’, 17 DJI Mavic UAVs, 66 generators, 83 charging stations, over a hundred Starlink Mini units, an all-terrain vehicle and electric bikes, as well as office equipment and 85 “Aspirin” drone detectors – totalling around 28 million hryvnias, 20 million of which was spent solely on “Vyrij” drones to support one of Ukraine’s finest defence industry manufacturers, the politician recalled.

“Our team has already procured hundreds of quad bikes for the army, and on that day we also handed over electric motorbikes. The lads from the 103rd Brigade asked for them to save the lives of our soldiers and capture the orcs,” wrote the fifth president.

“But our team had no time for despair. We continued to help the army, support the Ukrainian defence sector, defend the state and demand responsible decisions from the authorities,” Poroshenko concluded.