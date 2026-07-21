Ukrainian logistics firms overhaul operations amid security risks

International and Ukrainian businesses are adapting their operating processes to address security risks, Tetiana Lys, a logistics expert at Meest China, told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Missile strikes, which have recently targeted logistics infrastructure among other facilities, have had a major impact on route stability, delivery predictability, cargo security, and business continuity. International and Ukrainian companies are making changes to their operating processes to ensure their security," Lys said.

Among the most common measures, she cited the diversification of logistics routes, the establishment of backup warehouses in EU countries, and the revision of inventory management and warehousing strategies, including distributing goods across multiple warehouses so that damage to one facility does not result in the loss of all inventory.

Another emerging trend is reducing the amount of time goods remain in warehouses.

"Businesses are striving to organize logistics so that shipments are transferred to end customers as quickly as possible after arriving at an intermediate warehouse. This not only speeds up deliveries but also significantly reduces the risks associated with storing goods under the constant threat of shelling. Before the start of the full-scale invasion, Meest China dispatched 40% of commercial shipments on the day they arrived at an intermediate warehouse. Today, that figure has increased to 70-75%, and by the end of the year we aim to raise it to more than 90%," Lys said.

Another important area is expanding insurance coverage, including war risk insurance, such as entering into additional agreements requiring logistics operators to compensate customers for the value of lost goods in the event of an insured incident.

"Recently, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced an initiative for businesses to partially cover war risk insurance within the state budget in the amount of UAH 3 million (under amendments made on July 8, 2026, to Cabinet Resolution No. 1541 of November 28, 2025). We are currently studying this proposal and ways to implement it for our clients. It is also worth remembering that war risks have always been and remain part of force majeure circumstances in the generally accepted sense, so the compensation mechanism certainly will not be straightforward, meaning it will involve numerous exceptions. In any case, as logistics providers, we are in the same boat as our clients. We fully understand the need to protect both their businesses and our own from these risks, and we are working on it," Lys said.

Overall, the escalation of Russia's aerial attacks means logistics operators must remain as flexible as possible.

"Today, customers expect not only cargo transportation but also prompt updates, alternative routing options, transparent shipment tracking, advice on risk mitigation, and readiness to respond quickly to any changes," Lys said.

She emphasized that despite the security challenges, Ukraine remains an important part of international supply chains.

"Therefore, the key competitive advantage is not the absence of risks but a logistics company's ability to manage them effectively by offering customers solutions that ensure uninterrupted deliveries and reliable service even under the most difficult conditions," the expert concluded.