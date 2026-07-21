UNICEF humanitarian aid warehouse burns down in Bilohorodka, Kyiv region, on July 19

UNICEF, the United Nations agency leading global efforts to protect children's rights and interests, reported damage to a warehouse and the destruction of vital humanitarian cargo in Bilohorodka, Kyiv region, on July 19 due to Russian shelling.

"On 19 July, a UNICEF-contracted warehouse in Bilohorodka was severely damaged following attacks by the Russian Armed Forces, destroying humanitarian supplies for children and families affected by the war in Ukraine," UNICEF stated in a release on its website on Tuesday.

Damage assessment is currently underway. At the time of the attack, the warehouse held over 106,000 items with an estimated value of $3.9 million. These included generators, drinking water, hygiene kits, and water storage tanks, which are critical to UNICEF's response in Ukraine, particularly for children and families in frontline areas and ahead of the upcoming winter.

"Continued attacks are also disrupting the humanitarian response. Damage to humanitarian warehouses and attacks on humanitarians impede the delivery of life-saving support for children and families affected by the war. These attacks must end. Children and humanitarian facilities must be protected. Above all, children in Ukraine need a lasting peace," UNICEF emphasized.

As reported, Russian missile shelling on Sunday night destroyed one of the largest logistics complexes near Kyiv, logistics complexes Amtel, covering an area of 100,200 square metres in Bucha district.

In May 2021, investment group Dragon Capital announced the completion of an agreement to acquire the office and logistics complex Amtel (LLC International Logistics Company, Bilohorodka village, Kyiv region) with an area of 100,208 square metres from international development company Amtel Properties. At the end of 2023, the Antimonopoly Committee approved the sale of this complex to LLC Histion (Kherson).