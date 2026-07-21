Ukraine's Economy Ministry launches voice AI assistant for State Employment Service

Ukraine has introduced a voice AI assistant that handles incoming calls from citizens at the contact center of the State Employment Service, according to the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine.

According to the ministry's press release, the service is already operating in pilot mode and ensures uninterrupted operation during air raid alerts and outside regular working hours.

Deputy Minister Oleksandr Tsybort said that during the pilot project, the AI assistant had already handled 2,700 calls, reduced the average response time to 18 seconds, and ensured nearly 100% coverage of inquiries received outside working hours and during air raid alerts.

The next stage is expected to scale the system from the current 4,000 telephone inquiries per month to 80,000.

"That is why we are already investing in technologies that will allow us to use contact center resources more efficiently and provide high-quality service even as workloads increase," Tsybort was quoted as saying in the press release.

The ministry specified that the project's partner is ElevenLabs, a company specializing in AI voice technologies.

The Ministry of Economy noted that during the pilot project, the AI system handled 100% of calls received outside working hours and took over 20% of routine inquiries during working hours.

The ministry will subsequently evaluate the results of the solution and the possibility of scaling it to other government services.