Lubinets: Skelya regiment fully cooperates with monitoring, one criminal case already opened

Staff from the Ombudsman’s Office have not yet completed their investigation into reports of mistreatment of military personnel in the 425th Separate Assault Regiment ‘Skelya’ but one criminal proceeding has already been opened, reported Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"Our check has not yet ended. However, based on our materials, a criminal proceeding has already been opened. As far as I know, the State Bureau of Investigation has already served the first notice of suspicion. I know that it will not be the last. We have additional information regarding what occurred at the ‘Skelya’ deployment locations," Lubinets said in an interview with "Novyny Live."

According to him, the Ombudsman’s Office monitoring team worked at the ‘Skelya’ military unit on June 25–26. Office staff visited the training grounds and potential locations where service members were unlawfully detained. They also had the opportunity to speak with military personnel confidentially.

He noted that he encountered no instances of information concealment and is receiving full cooperation in conducting the monitoring.

As reported, in June 2026, the publication ‘Babel’ published an investigation into the 425th Separate Assault Regiment ‘Skelya,’ where at least 25 recruits died between late 2025 and spring 2026, with the deaths not occurring as a result of combat actions. Relatives of some of the deceased claim delayed medical care and potential violence.