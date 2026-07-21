Sybiha holds first phone call with new UK Foreign Secretary Miliband

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha held his first telephone conversation with the new Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, Ed Miliband.

"I congratulated him on his appointment and thanked the United Kingdom for its steadfast support for Ukraine since the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, including military, energy, humanitarian, economic, and sanctions assistance," Sybiha wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to the Ukrainian minister, he briefed his counterpart on the latest developments on the battlefield and expressed gratitude for solidarity following Russia’s latest large-scale attack on Kyiv.

"We discussed further strengthening our cooperation, continuing military aid, supporting Ukraine’s energy sector ahead of winter, and increasing pressure on Russia," Sybiha wrote, adding that he invited Miliband to visit Ukraine.

"I wished him and his team every success in their important work and look forward to working closely together to further strengthen the vital Ukraine–UK partnership," Sybiha emphasized.

For his part, the UK Foreign Secretary reported on X following the conversation with Sybiha that he "underlined the UK’s steadfast and resolute commitment to the people of Ukraine."

According to him, "Ukraine is on the frontline of the fight for the values of freedom and democracy in Europe."