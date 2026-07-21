Supreme Court upholds sentence for agent who leaked military locations, DniproHES data to enemy

The Supreme Court has upheld a 15-year prison sentence for a resident of Zaporizhzhia convicted of high treason for passing information about military targets and the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Station (DniproHES) to the enemy, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

"The Criminal Cassation Court left the punishment unchanged, 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property," the agency reported on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to prosecutors, in early March 2024, the man voluntarily agreed to cooperate with the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) officer. Throughout March–June, he passed information to the enemy regarding seven locations of Ukrainian air defense, military equipment, and Armed Forces units in Zaporizhia and the region.

"Also, on instructions from the Russian special service, he collected data on the consequences of strikes on Zaporizhia’s energy infrastructure, including sending photos and videos of damage to the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Station and other targeted facilities," the report clarified.

The agency noted that after transmitting the information, the agent deleted the correspondence. However, during a search, law enforcement officers seized a phone containing evidence of his contact with the FSB and materials regarding military and strategic facilities.

"In his messages, he admired the consequences of Russian strikes, and in court, he did not admit his guilt," the Prosecutor General’s Office emphasized.

The Supreme Court agreed with the prosecutors’ position, ruling that the imposed sentence was lawful and just. The verdict has entered into force, and the convict is serving his sentence.