URCS assists victims of Russian combined attack on Odesa

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance to people injured in a Russian missile and drone attack on Odesa.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in the Odesa region worked alongside emergency services at the site of the response operation following the attack," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

Photo: Ukrainian Red Cross﻿ The Ukrainian Red Cross provided assistance to those affected by the Russian missile and drone attack on Odesa

Volunteers rendered first aid to the injured. They evacuated the wounded to a medical facility and provided psychological first aid to individuals experiencing acute stress responses.

According to the Odesa Regional Military Administration, civilian infrastructure, nearby buildings, and parked vehicles were damaged in central Odesa as a result of a combined Russian missile and drone attack. According to preliminary information, two people were injured. In the Odesa district, the blast wave from a missile strike also damaged a private residential house.

Response operations remain ongoing.