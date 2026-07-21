10 people including 2 children drown in past 24 hours, youngest aged 2 – SES

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people have died in water bodies across Ukraine, including two children, the State Emergency Service (SES) reported.

"In particular, emergencies occurred in Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kharkiv, Rivne, and Poltava regions, as well as in the city of Kyiv. The youngest child who died was only 2 years old," the SES said in a Telegram update on Tuesday.

The SES urged everyone to exercise caution during recreation and advised adults not to leave children unattended. "Protect your life and follow water safety rules. You can find more detailed information about them on the national security web platform ‘101: Safety Space for Children, Parents, and Educators,’" the agency stated.