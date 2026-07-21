Active military personnel can sign new motivational contract before current one expires - Defense Ministry

Active military personnel do not need to wait for their current contract to expire to sign a new motivational one, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has clarified.

"Upon signing a motivational contract, the previous one is terminated. The new contract enters into force on the day of its conclusion specified in the personnel order," the Ministry of Defense said in a Telegram message on Tuesday.

However, the Ministry of Defense notes that a new contract can only be signed with the unit in which the serviceman is currently serving. To conclude a contract with another unit, an official transfer is required.

The new contracts provide: clear service terms (10 or 24 months depending on the position); guaranteed right to discharge without ties to martial law; deferral from re-conscription after discharge; monetary compensation, combat allowances, and other social guarantees.