Attack on LPG tanker Gas Lisbon heading to Ukraine near Romanian coast is another example of Russian terror - Sybiha

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has reacted to Russia’s strike on the vessel Gas Lisbon near Romania:

"Russia’s war of aggression not only threatens Ukraine, but poses a direct threat to freedom of navigation, maritime security in the Black Sea, and NATO’s eastern flank. The deliberate attack on the LPG tanker Gas Lisbon, which was en route to Ukraine and struck near Romania’s coast, is yet another example of Russia’s terror. It injured civilian crew members, endangered the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, and once again demonstrated that the Kremlin has no regard for international maritime law or civilian lives," he said on X.

Sybiha thanked Romania for the swift rescue operation, unwavering solidarity with Ukraine, and a clear understanding that Russia’s reckless actions threaten the security of the entire Black Sea region.

He emphasized that Ukraine remains committed to deepening cooperation with Romania and all our partners to strengthen Black Sea security.

"The response must match the scale of the threat. Stronger sanctions. Greater pressure on Russia. Full accountability for every act of aggression," he said.

Earlier, President of Romania Nicusor Dan reported that last night the Liberian-flagged propane tanker Gas Lisbon was hit approximately twenty nautical miles from the Romanian coast.