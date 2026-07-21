Tkachov takes over as KCMA acting head starting July 17

Andriy Tkachov assumed the duties of acting head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) starting July 17, according to the relevant decree dated July 16 published on the KCMA website.

"To ensure the continuous operation of the Kyiv City Military Administration, I am assuming temporary performance of duties starting July 17, 2026, in accordance with the Distribution of Duties between the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, first deputy heads of the Kyiv City Military Administration, and deputy heads of the Kyiv City Military Administration, approved on May 8, 2026," reads the decree signed by Tkachov.

He retained control over the execution of the decree. Prior to this appointment, Tkachov served as the first deputy head of the KCMA.

The previous head of the agency, Tymur Tkachenko, was dismissed by a decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 16.