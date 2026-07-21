Russian agent who made explosive devices for terrorist attacks in Zaporizhia gets 15 years in prison - SBU

An agent of Russia’s military intelligence (better known as the GRU) who prepared homemade bombs for terrorist attacks in Zaporizhia has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with asset confiscation, the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has said.

"Based on the Security Service’s materials, the court found the agent guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law)," the SBU reported in a Telegram channel message.

SBU officers detained the perpetrator in March 2025.

As the investigation established, the Russian assignment was carried out by a local drug addict recruited by the enemy. He came to the attention of Russian special services while looking for easy earnings on Telegram channels.

In exchange for the promise of "quick" side jobs, the agent began assembling improvised explosive devices, reinforcing them with metal nuts and bolts for a greater destructive effect. To do this, acting on instructions from Russia, he purchased chemical components, building materials, and other components for manufacturing bombs at home.

The perpetrator was supposed to hide the finished IEDs in caches in the frontline city and its outskirts, and then send the corresponding coordinates to his handler from Russia.

The Russian intelligence officer also instructed his accomplice to carry out information and subversive activities in favor of Russia. To this end, the traitor plastered provocative leaflets around the city aimed at destabilizing the internal situation in southern Ukraine.

During a search of the detainee, law enforcement seized a canister of solvent, other chemical components and additional destructive elements for manufacturing IEDs, as well as mobile phones used to communicate with the enemy.

The investigation was conducted under the procedural supervision of the Zaporizhia Specialized Defense Prosecutor’s Office of the Eastern Region.