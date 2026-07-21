Zelenskyy discusses eastern direction situation with commander Nikoliuk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Commander of Operational Command East Viktor Nikoliuk, during which they discussed the current situation in the group’s zone of responsibility and the primary needs of Ukrainian units.

"We discussed in detail the current situation in the operational group East’s zone of responsibility and possible steps and actions of Russia, and what we can counter Russian assault activity with. Special attention was paid to the situation around Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka, and Druzhkivka. We determined the primary needs," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to the president, the meeting also addressed the use of Ukrainian long-range strike capabilities and the possibilities of reinforcing Ukrainian units.

"Grateful for the assessment and proposals on using our mid-strikes and deep strikes, we discussed ways to deploy assault units and opportunities for additionally reinforcing brigades and corps," he said.