Ukraine strikes MiG-29 fighter jet and Pantsir-S1 air defense system at Khalino airfield in Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the strike on a MiG-29 fighter jet and a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and gun system in Russia’s Kursk region.

"The 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade Black Forest successfully conducted an operation at the Khalino airfield in the Kursk region. A MiG-29 fighter jet and a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and gun system were hit," the General Staff reported in a Telegram channel message.

According to the military, the estimated cost of the MiG-29 aircraft is $25 million, and the Pantsir-S1 system is $20 million.