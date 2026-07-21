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Ukraine strikes MiG-29 fighter jet and Pantsir-S1 air defense system at Khalino airfield in Russia

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Ukraine strikes MiG-29 fighter jet and Pantsir-S1 air defense system at Khalino airfield in Russia
Photo: General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the strike on a MiG-29 fighter jet and a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and gun system in Russia’s Kursk region.

"The 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade Black Forest successfully conducted an operation at the Khalino airfield in the Kursk region. A MiG-29 fighter jet and a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and gun system were hit," the General Staff reported in a Telegram channel message.

According to the military, the estimated cost of the MiG-29 aircraft is $25 million, and the Pantsir-S1 system is $20 million.

#strikes #afu_general_staff
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