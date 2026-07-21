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Water supply suspended in Chornomorsk due to enemy attack - official

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Water supply suspended in Chornomorsk due to enemy attack - official

In Chornomorsk (Odesa region), an accident occurred on the water supply network as a result of an enemy attack, and water supply across the city has been temporarily suspended, Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper has said.

"Specialists are currently clarifying the extent of the damage and determining the time needed to restore the water supply," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, residents will be informed shortly about how water supply will be provided during the emergency repair work.

Artesian wells are operating in the city.

#odesa_region #chornomorsk #water_supply
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