Ukrainian city of Odesa, Greece discuss energy security, infrastructure upgrades

A working meeting was held at the Odesa City Military Administration with the Special Envoy of the Greek Foreign Ministry for Ukraine, Spyridon Lambridis, Greece’s Consul General in Odesa, Christos Zacharopoulos, and representatives of leading Greek companies. The discussions focused, in particular, on energy supply and the modernization of the city’s critical infrastructure, according to the head of the Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

"Among the key areas of cooperation are the development of renewable energy, the provision of equipment for alternative generation, and the modernization of critical infrastructure," he wrote on Telegram.

Lysak expressed gratitude to the Greek people, the diplomatic mission, and the business community for their steadfast support of Odesa.