MFA hosts meeting with US Embassy deputy chief of mission in Ukraine

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mariana Betsa held a meeting with Daniel Bischoff, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of the United States of America in Ukraine.

As reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the interlocutors discussed current issues of bilateral partnership and further coordination of efforts on matters of mutual interest.

Betsa expressed gratitude to the US for its unwavering support of Ukraine, its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, as well as for comprehensive assistance in countering Russia’s ongoing armed aggression.

"The parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen the bilateral dialogue between Ukraine and the US," the message said.