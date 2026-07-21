Poland defense ministry says Russia may use captured Ukrainian drones for provocations against NATO countries

Russia may use captured Ukrainian drones for provocations against NATO countries, particularly Poland, Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated following a meeting of the Council of Ministers Committee for National Security, RMF24 has said.

"We have already faced provocations involving drones and thus seen what the Russian Federation is capable of, which is why our vigilance and information that such actions may occur are an important element," Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said during a press conference.

He explained that one scenario for a potential provocation is the appearance of a swarm of drones bearing Armed Forces of Ukraine markings over countries on NATO’s eastern flank. Poland, the Baltic states, Finland, or Romania could face the threat of such an operation.

Kosiniak-Kamysz also assured that the armed forces, border guard, police, special services, and allies on NATO’s eastern flank are cooperating with one another, and that the government is cooperating with the Armed Forces of Ukraine on air defense issues.

Speaking about border security, the minister noted that "no one managed to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border." He emphasized that prior to the president’s veto on the law introducing the SAFE program, the government intended to equip the border guard with anti-drone systems, among other things, and assured that this plan will be implemented.

Kosiniak-Kamysz added that cybersecurity issues and the intensification of disinformation campaigns were also discussed during the committee meeting. He assured that the government is coping with Russian propaganda.

"We will not cope if this Russian propaganda is spread by Poles themselves. That is when a huge danger arises, and I urge everyone to carefully verify sources," the minister said.