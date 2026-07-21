Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment website temporarily down, action plan published for NMT participants

The website of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment is temporarily unavailable due to technical reasons.

"Due to a technical failure, the website is temporarily unavailable. Our specialists are already working to fix the problem and restore the website’s operation as soon as possible. We emphasize that temporary technical difficulties do not affect the holding of the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT). All evaluations are taking place as usual," the Center reported on Facebook.

It is noted that if applicants need to log into the personal account of an NMT participant, they can use the link: https://my.testportal.gov.ua/cabinet/login

As reported, additional NMT sessions began on July 17 and will last until July 24