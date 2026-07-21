Zelenskyy: Ukraine prepares for various developments on Chernihiv-Kyiv direction

Ukraine is preparing for various scenarios on the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction, taking into account intelligence data and actions of Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with army corps commanders.

"There was a report on our preparation for various scenarios on the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction, considering intelligence information and Russia’s constant search for additional ways to prolong and expand the war," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the president, together with Acting Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa, he continued a series of meetings with army corps commanders regarding the frontline’s primary needs, the protection of border directions, and the implementation of Ukraine’s defense strategy.

The meeting was attended by commanders of the 9th, 12th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 18th, and 21st corps, as well as the 30th Marine Corps.

In addition, the meeting participants analyzed the situation in respective areas, discussed the defense of Kherson, communities in Dnipropetrovsk region—particularly Nikopol—requirements for countering Russian drones, additional supplies, and the strengthening of frontline air defense.

Zelenskyy said necessary decisions for continuing the corps reform were also determined during the meeting.