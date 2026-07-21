EU ambassadors discuss with Hungary approval of clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine and Moldova

The Council of the EU Working Party on Enlargement (COELA) will on Wednesday, July 22, resume talks with Hungary regarding the approval of screening results for clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine and Moldova to initiate the formal opening process, European Pravda reports.

According to an EU source, the screening results for clusters 2 and 3 for both countries have been placed back on the COELA agenda. The Irish presidency and member states will make another attempt to convince Hungary’s representative to back the decision approving the screening outcomes and to send letters requesting both nations to submit their negotiating positions on the respective clusters.

Sending these letters serves as the formal launch of the cluster opening procedure.

Holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, Ireland aims to begin preparations for opening the next clusters for Ukraine and Moldova before the summer break to schedule an intergovernmental conference as early as September.