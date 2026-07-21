Zelenskyy signs new law on rights and support of IDPs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the new law "On ensuring the rights and freedoms of internally displaced persons (IDPS)" and other laws of Ukraine.

A corresponding note appeared in the bill No. 12301 on the Verkhovna Rada website.

The document comprehensively updates legislation on the protection of internally displaced persons and harmonizes it with international standards.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada supported the law on July 1.

The law, in particular, provides for the introduction of an electronic account for IDPs, which will be used to assess the needs of internally displaced persons. The law also establishes transparent procedures for registering and deregistering IDPs (upon application, administrative decision, travel abroad, or prolonged absence).

Furthermore, the document stipulates that internally displaced persons will receive an extract from an electronic database instead of a paper certificate, allowing them to receive necessary services without being tied to a paper document.

According to the law, social IDPs receive pension payments on a general basis, regardless of the date of displacement, without requiring proof of non-receipt of a pension from the Russian Federation’s pension authorities. It also provides for state support for IDPs at all stages of displacement: evacuation, adaptation, integration, return, and reintegration.

At the same time, the law guarantees that the forced displacement of internally displaced persons is unacceptable.

The law guarantees state support for the realization of the right to housing both through general mechanisms provided for by housing legislation and through special instruments developed specifically for internally displaced persons. It stipulates that IDPs’ residence in temporary housing cannot be limited to periods of free accommodation during martial law or a state of emergency and for six months after their termination. The document also regulates the activities of temporary housing facilities and provides for the possibility of obtaining preferential loans, leasing, renting, and other methods of acquiring housing. Furthermore, the bill guarantees IDPs access to psychological support, health care, and rehabilitation.