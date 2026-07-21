AFU General Staff: Bussol-S radar, warehouses, UAV control centers, other enemy military installations hit

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of a Bussol-S radar station, warehouses, UAV control centers, and other enemy military installations in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and in the Russian Federation.

"On July 20 and on the night of July 21, 2026… units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a number of important enemy military targets. Thus, a Bussol-S radar station was hit near Khorlov in Kherson region," the General Staff said on its Telegram channel.

According to military personnel, the Bussol-S radar is designed to detect, track, and coordinate surface (marine) targets, increasing the effectiveness of coastal water surveillance by Coast Guard and Navy units.

In addition, an enemy logistics depot in Davydivske, Donetsk region, an ammunition depot in Kundriuchye, Luhansk region, and a logistics depot near Popovo-Lezhachaya, Kursk region, Russia, were hit.

Also hit were enemy UAV control centers near Komar, Donetsk region, Kamyanske, Zaporizhia region, and near the village of Zaporizhia, Donetsk region.