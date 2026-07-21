NGU officials notified of suspicion over embezzlement of over UAH 150 mln - SAPO

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have notified eight individuals of suspicion for misappropriating funds of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) totaling over UAH 150 million, SAPO reports.

"Among the suspects are NGU officials (the deputy director of the logistics department of the NGU Main Directorate, the head of the Central Base of Production and Technological Configuration and his deputy), two business owners of private companies and the director of one of the firms controlled by them, as well as two appraiser-accomplices," SAPO said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

The suspects’ actions are classified under three episodes under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (appropriation, embezzlement of property, or seizure of it by abuse of official position on a particularly large scale or by an organized group).

According to SAPO, the pre-trial investigation established that in 2024, the NGU needed real estate to store military food supplies.

"Instead of buying directly from owners at a real price, National Guard officials made an agreement with entrepreneurs: they bought the premises through a controlled company and immediately resold them to the NGU at a price inflated by more than UAH 143 million," the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office noted.

According to the report, the involved appraisers falsified property valuation reports for a "reward," indicating a pre-determined inflated value agreed upon by the accomplices.

In addition, as SAPO notes, the same entrepreneurs in conspiracy with NGU officials seized more than UAH 7 million during purchases of solar power plants and tires for military units.

"At the expense of illegal profits, NGU officials purchased premium-class cars: a Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE (2024 model year), a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 (2021 model year), an Audi Q8 (2019 model year), land plots for construction near Kyiv, a two-level apartment in the capital with an area of over 130 sq m, and an apartment in Bukovel worth over $300,000," the message emphasizes.

Currently, this property, as well as funds seized from the entrepreneurs ($340,000 and EUR 99,700), has been seized.

The suspected NGU officials, as SAPO clarifies, were suspended from their positions back in May 2025 after the first searches.

The National Guard of Ukraine also reported on its Facebook page that after the opening of the criminal proceedings by NABU and the conducting of searches, the officials figuring in the case were suspended from performing their official duties.

According to the National Guard’s report, at the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine appointed an internal investigation.

"The National Guard of Ukraine provided full and comprehensive assistance within its competence during the investigation. All necessary information was provided upon relevant requests," the NGU message emphasizes.