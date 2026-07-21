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Two killed in Zaporizhia due to Russian shelling attacks – authorities

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Two killed in Zaporizhia due to Russian shelling attacks – authorities
Photo: https://www.zoda.gov.ua

The number of killed due to a Russian bombing of a residential area of ​​the city has increased to two, head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram.

Earlier, it was reported about one dead and nine wounded.

#zaporizhia #russian_attack
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