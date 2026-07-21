Two killed in Zaporizhia due to Russian shelling attacks – authorities

The number of killed due to a Russian bombing of a residential area of the city has increased to two, head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram.
Earlier, it was reported about one dead and nine wounded.
The number of killed due to a Russian bombing of a residential area of the city has increased to two, head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram.
Earlier, it was reported about one dead and nine wounded.
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