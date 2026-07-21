At least two wounded in Russian attack on Odesa – authorities

According to preliminary reports, two people were injured as a result of a Russian missile and drone attack on the city, said Serhiy Lysak, head of Odesa City Military Administration.

"At this time, two people are known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack. They are a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old girl," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Lysak, the wounded are receiving all necessary medical care. He previously reported that a residential building was damaged in the attack.

According to Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa Regional Military Administration, civilian infrastructure facilities, including residential buildings and institutions, were damaged in the center of Odesa.

He later clarified that civil infrastructure in central Odesa was damaged, including the façade and glazing of a four-story residential building and adjacent buildings. Parked cars were also damaged.

Additionally, a missile strike in Odesa region damaged a private home due to a blast wave.

Information on the attack’s aftermath and the number of casualties is being clarified.