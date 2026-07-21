Spain to join restoration and modernization of Ukraine's aeronautical infrastructure

The Spanish government will finance the development of a comprehensive feasibility study for the restoration and modernization of the Ukrainian air traffic management system under the FIEM grant, the Ministry of Reconstruction, Infrastructure, and Territories of Ukraine said in a statement.

According to the published release of the agency, during the visit of the Spanish delegation led by First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Trade, and Business of Spain Carlos Cuerpo Caballero, a number of agreements were signed providing for the modernization of Ukraine's aeronautical infrastructure in accordance with European standards.

Among other things, an agreement was signed with ALG Indra Consulting, which will develop a strategic roadmap for the phased restoration and modernization of Ukraine's aeronautical infrastructure.

In addition, UkSATSE and Indra jointly signed a memorandum of understanding covering long-term technical partnership in the fields of air traffic management, digital transformation, communications, navigation, and surveillance technologies, as well as post-war infrastructure restoration.

It is noted that during the negotiations, the parties discussed expanding cooperation within the framework of the Spanish FIEM program, in particular, the implementation of new projects for the restoration and replacement of damaged aeronautical infrastructure.

"The signed agreements are an important step towards the post-war restoration of Ukraine's civil aviation, the modernization of the aeronautical system, and its integration into the European aviation space," the ministry said.