Zelenskyy: Adoption of EU's 21st sanctions package needed and support for Ukraine's defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized the need for the speedy adoption of the 21st package of European Union sanctions against Russia and the continuation of military support for Ukraine amid fresh Russian attacks.

"It is important that partners continue supporting Ukraine. The adoption of the 21st sanctions package from the European Union is necessary, as is support for our defense," Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The President reported that as a result of Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhia, two people were killed and others were wounded. According to him, the occupiers hit a multi-story residential building, where apartments from the first to the seventh floor caught fire; a rescue operation is underway at the scene.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, Russian troops launched guided aerial bombs and drone strikes on Kherson, where one person was killed and two others were injured.

The Russians also launched a missile and drone strike on Odesa and the region. In the city, a four-story residential building and cars were damaged, two people were injured, and three residential buildings were damaged in the region.

The President also stressed the need to accelerate the supply of weapons for the Ukrainian military.

"It is very important that weapons requests from corps, for means of countering Russia—everything we discussed with the military and government officials—be delivered more quickly by manufacturers. Everything that helps protect lives must be implemented as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said.