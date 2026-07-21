Trehubov: Russians actively breaking through east of Oskol river, situation west of the river also worsened – active fighting underway in Kupyansk

Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Joint Forces Group (JFO), stated that Russian troops have intensified attacks in Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region. On the eastern bank of the Oskol River, logistics are being complicated due to active drone activity.

"Regarding Kupyansk axis, we're dividing it into two parts along the Oskol River. East of Oskol, the Russians are actively breaking through—through Kovsharivka, they're fleeing toward Kupyansk-Uzlovy, trying to cut through the Ukrainian bridgehead east of the river. They're encountering significant resistance, suffering heavy losses there, but that's not really stopping them," he said on the telethon on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, the situation has also worsened west of the river, in the town of Kupyansk itself, where the Russians have intensified their attempts to enter from the north of the town and consolidate their positions in its northern districts.

"They're already effectively holding on, and additional fighting is already underway in the northern districts of the town. They're being destroyed in large numbers there, pushed back, but they're actively increasing the pressure, throwing into the battle the reserves they had over the summer. And right now, there's an active standoff in Kupyansk," Trehubov emphasized.

He added that the Ukrainian defense in Kupyansk direction is very effective, and a large number of killed Russians are being recorded.