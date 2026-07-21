Arricano construction site in Lukianivka damaged as result of Russia's massive missile strike on Kyiv

On the night of July 19, as a result of another massive missile strike by Russia on Kyiv, the construction site of a shopping and entertainment center in Lukianivka, implemented by the development company Arricano, was damaged, with no casualties reported, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to preliminary estimates, the metal structures of the building (beams and trusses) and reinforced concrete structures (columns and floors) were damaged, and facade structures and sandwich panels were destroyed—tentatively over 70% of their total volume. A partial ignition of the building's roof also occurred. According to experts' estimates, the scale of destruction this time is significantly larger than after previous enemy attacks.

"Despite another blow to civil infrastructure, we maintain a strategic vision for the development of this project. Each such attack causes significant damage, but does not change our confidence in the future of Ukraine. A detailed assessment of the consequences of the damage is currently underway, based on the results of which the volume of necessary restoration work and further steps for the implementation of the project will be determined," noted Arricano CEO Anna Chubotina in a message on the company's Facebook page on Tuesday.

Construction of the Lukianivka SEC is currently suspended until the relevant competent authorities take the necessary measures to establish the presence of explosive objects at the construction site. In addition, the facility had already suffered damage during previous massive shelling of Kyiv. Arricano plans to return to the active phase of project implementation after the stabilization of the security situation and subject to securing the necessary financing.

Arricano Real Estate PLC (Cyprus), through its Ukrainian subsidiaries, owns four shopping centers in Ukraine: Prospekt SEC and RayON SEC in Kyiv, City Mall SEC in Zaporizhia, and Soniachna Halereia SEC in Kryvyi Rih. The company also owns 49.9% of Sky Mall SEC (Kyiv) and land plots for the further construction of three projects that are at the design stage. In addition, the company is building the Kyiv SEC Lukianivka.